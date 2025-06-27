Cenovus Energy (CVE) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Cenovus Energy (CVE) ended the recent trading session at $13.65, demonstrating a -1.16% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.52%.

The oil company's shares have seen an increase of 1.92% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.95%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Cenovus Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.2, signifying a 48.72% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $9.21 billion, indicating a 15.35% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $35.98 billion, which would represent changes of -19.67% and -9.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Cenovus Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.76% lower within the past month. Right now, Cenovus Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cenovus Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.13 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.4, so one might conclude that Cenovus Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

