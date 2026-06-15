Cenovus Energy (CVE) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Cenovus Energy (CVE) closed at $27.11, marking a -4.1% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.92%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.07%.

The stock of oil company has fallen by 8.27% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.48%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cenovus Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Cenovus Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.94 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 184.85%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.57 billion, up 7.53% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.15 per share and revenue of $38.19 billion, indicating changes of +104.55% and +7.42%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Cenovus Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.65% higher. Currently, Cenovus Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Cenovus Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.97. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.31.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, placing it within the top 9% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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