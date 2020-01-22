Cenovus Energy (CVE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (Symbol: CVE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.10, changing hands as low as $9.04 per share. Cenovus Energy Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVE's low point in its 52 week range is $7.23 per share, with $10.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.12.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.