Cenovus Energy (CVE) Price Target Increased by 9.04% to 24.23

The average one-year price target for Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) has been revised to 24.23 / share. This is an increase of 9.04% from the prior estimate of 22.22 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.39 to a high of 28.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.00% from the latest reported closing price of 19.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 640 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cenovus Energy. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVE is 0.47%, a decrease of 3.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 1,206,250K shares. The put/call ratio of CVE is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 155,042K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104,121K shares, representing an increase of 32.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVE by 36.10% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 147,368K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157,702K shares, representing a decrease of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVE by 15.36% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 83,157K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,164K shares, representing an increase of 80.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVE by 414.67% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 72,668K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,233K shares, representing a decrease of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVE by 6.44% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 46,939K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,992K shares, representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVE by 11.04% over the last quarter.

Cenovus Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Canadian integrated oil and natural gas company. It is committed to maximizing value by sustainably developing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Operations include oil sands projects in northern Alberta, which use specialized methods to drill and pump the oil to the surface using a technique called steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD). The company also has conventional crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids assets in Alberta and British Columbia as well as 50% ownership in two U.S. refineries. Cenovus shares trade under the symbol CVE and are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

