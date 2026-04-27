Cenovus Energy (CVE) Price Target Increased by 11.27% to 30.12

The average one-year price target for Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) has been revised to $30.12 / share. This is an increase of 11.27% from the prior estimate of $27.07 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.24 to a high of $44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.51% from the latest reported closing price of $26.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 454 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cenovus Energy. This is an decrease of 170 owner(s) or 27.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVE is 0.26%, an increase of 15.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.37% to 967,110K shares. The put/call ratio of CVE is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 124,314K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106,583K shares , representing an increase of 14.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVE by 14.33% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 112,504K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 156,013K shares , representing a decrease of 38.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVE by 28.48% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 50,979K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,076K shares , representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVE by 0.46% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 43,494K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,897K shares , representing an increase of 10.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVE by 86.42% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 38,533K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,514K shares , representing an increase of 28.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVE by 27.23% over the last quarter.

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