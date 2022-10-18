Cenovus Energy (CVE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Cenovus Energy (CVE) closed at $17.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.77% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cenovus Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.91, up 333.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.21 billion, up 5.1% from the year-ago period.

CVE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.20 per share and revenue of $48.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +295.06% and +27.53%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cenovus Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.31% lower within the past month. Cenovus Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Cenovus Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.81, which means Cenovus Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

