Cenovus Energy (CVE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cenovus Energy (CVE) closed the most recent trading day at $18.58, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.85%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil company had lost 5.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.58%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.85%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cenovus Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, down 58.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.82 billion, down 37.8% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $36.09 billion, which would represent changes of -17.07% and -31.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cenovus Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.1% lower within the past month. Cenovus Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Cenovus Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.08. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.9.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

