Cenovus Energy (CVE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Cenovus Energy (CVE) closed at $18.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.5% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil company had lost 25.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 19.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cenovus Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 733.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.56 billion, up 45.92% from the year-ago period.

CVE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.83 per share and revenue of $49.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +249.38% and +32.44%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cenovus Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Cenovus Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cenovus Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.4 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.01, which means Cenovus Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

