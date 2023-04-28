Cenovus Energy (CVE) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Cenovus Energy said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $16.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.48%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 665 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cenovus Energy. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVE is 0.52%, a decrease of 4.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 1,190,715K shares. The put/call ratio of CVE is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.17% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cenovus Energy is 23.53. The forecasts range from a low of 20.52 to a high of $29.47. The average price target represents an increase of 46.17% from its latest reported closing price of 16.10.

The projected annual revenue for Cenovus Energy is 64,659MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 155,549K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130,442K shares, representing an increase of 16.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVE by 43.00% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 85,546K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,455K shares, representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVE by 22.01% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 67,861K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,559K shares, representing an increase of 4.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVE by 21.38% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 66,851K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,006K shares, representing an increase of 76.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVE by 317.65% over the last quarter.

Soroban Capital Partners holds 51,958K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cenovus Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Canadian integrated oil and natural gas company. It is committed to maximizing value by sustainably developing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Operations include oil sands projects in northern Alberta, which use specialized methods to drill and pump the oil to the surface using a technique called steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD). The company also has conventional crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids assets in Alberta and British Columbia as well as 50% ownership in two U.S. refineries. Cenovus shares trade under the symbol CVE and are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

