Cenovus Energy (CVE) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Cenovus Energy (CVE) closed at $14.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.77%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.28%.

Shares of the oil company witnessed a loss of 3.15% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 0.43% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 5.73%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cenovus Energy in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.04%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.53 billion, showing a 4.11% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.63 per share and a revenue of $38.09 billion, signifying shifts of +33.61% and -3.95%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cenovus Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 9.24% increase. Cenovus Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Cenovus Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.7. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.27.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CVE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.