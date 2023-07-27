Cenovus Energy cuts production outlook due to impact from wildfires, profit slumps

Adds details on results in paragraph 4, background in paragraphs 2 and 3

July 27 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO reported a 64% fall in second-quarter profit on Thursday and lowered total production outlook for 2023, as wildfires in Canada's main oil producing province Alberta forced companies to curtail output.

Some oil and gas companies in Alberta were forced to re-curtail output as record-high temperatures and tinder-dry vegetation led to an intense, early start to the wildfire season in western Canada this year.

Benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 averaged $79.92 a barrel in the second quarter, nearly 28% lower than a year earlier, pressured by the banking crisis and fears of a looming recession.

Cenovus lowered its 2023 upstream production outlook to between 775,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) and 795,000 boepd, from its earlier forecast of 790,000 boepd and 810,000 boepd.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company reported a net income of C$866 million ($657.41 million), or 44 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with C$2.43 billion, or C$1.19 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3173 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

