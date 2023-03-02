Cenovus Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CVE

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (Symbol: CVE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.07, changing hands as high as $19.15 per share. Cenovus Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVE's low point in its 52 week range is $14.18 per share, with $24.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.02.

