Cenovus Energy Announces Renewal Of Normal Course Issuer Bid - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO, CVE) announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the renewal of the company's normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 133,160,021 common shares during the 12-month period commencing November 9, 2023 and ending November 8, 2024.

The company's prior NCIB is set to expire on November 8, 2023. As at October 31, 2023, Cenovus had repurchased an aggregate of 44,325,888 common shares at a weighted-average price of $24.74 per common share, excluding brokerage fees, under prior NCIB.

Cenovus has also entered into an automatic share purchase plan with TD Securities Inc. as its designated broker, allowing it to purchase common shares under the NCIB when the company would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase shares.

