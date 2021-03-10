Cenovus Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (CVE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/12/21, Cenovus Energy Inc (Symbol: CVE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.0175, payable on 3/31/21. As a percentage of CVE's recent stock price of $8.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CVE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.86% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVE's low point in its 52 week range is $1.41 per share, with $8.415 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.11.

In Wednesday trading, Cenovus Energy Inc shares are currently up about 1.7% on the day.

