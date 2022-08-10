Cenovus (CVE) Shares Dip 7.6% Despite Earnings Beat in Q2

Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE shares have declined 7.6% despite reporting strong second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 28, before the opening bell. The underperformance can be attributed to the company’s aggressive capital spending budget, in turn, concerning investors.

Cenovus reported second-quarter earnings per share of 93 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 89 cents. The bottom line significantly improved from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 9 cents per share.

Total quarterly revenues of $19,165 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13,159 million. The top line also increased from the year-ago quarter’s $10,637 million.

The strong quarterly earnings were driven by higher daily oil sand production.

Operational Performance

Upstream

The quarterly operating margin from the Oil Sands unit was reported at C$2,921 million, improving from C$1,411 million reported a year ago. Higher daily oil sand production primarily aided the segment.

In the June-end quarter, the company recorded daily oil sand production of 556.7 thousand barrels, up 1.3% year over year on contributions from its Christina Lake and Foster Creek operations.

The operating margin at the Conventional unit was C$434 million, up from C$142 million in the year-ago quarter. In the second quarter, the company recorded daily liquid production of 32.2 thousand barrels, down 15.7% year over year.

The Offshore segment generated an operating margin of C$476 million, up from C$340 million in the year-ago quarter. In the reported quarter, the company recorded daily offshore liquid production of 25.3 thousand barrels.

Downstream

From the Canadian Manufacturing unit, the company reported an operating margin of C$47 million, down from C$189 million in the year-ago quarter. The company recorded Crude Oil processed volumes at 80.9 thousand barrels per day (MBbl/D).

The operating margin from the U.S. Manufacturing unit was reported at C$793 million, up from C$96 million in the prior-year quarter. Crude oil processed volumes were 376.4 MBbl/D, signifying a decline from 435.5 MBbl/D in the year-ago quarter.

For the Retail unit, the company reported an operating margin of C$7 million, up from C$6 million in the prior-year quarter.

Expenses

Transportation and blending expenses in the reported quarter increased to C$3,048 million from C$1,854 million a year ago. Expenses for purchased products rose to C$9,396 million from C$5,255 million in the prior-year quarter.

Capital Investment & Balance Sheet

The company made a total capital investment of C$823 million in the quarter under review.

As of Jun 30, 2022, the Canadian energy player had cash and cash equivalents of C$3,693 million. Total long-term debt was C$11,228 million. Its total debt-to-capitalization was 30%.

Outlook

For 2022, Cenovus expects total upstream production of 780,000-810,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d). It expects daily oil sand production of 574-620 thousand barrels for the year.

The company expects downstream throughput volumes of 530,000-580,000 barrels per day for 2022.

Cenovus stated its capital expenditure guidance of $3.3-$3.7 billion for the year. This marks an increase from the prior projection of $2.9-$3.3 billion.

