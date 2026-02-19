Cenovus (CVE) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2025, Cenovus Energy (CVE) reported revenue of $7.81 billion, down 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.36, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -19.2% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.66 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28, the EPS surprise was +30.91%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total Upstream Production : 917.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the four-analyst average estimate of 920.65 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

: 917.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the four-analyst average estimate of 920.65 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Upstream - Total Conventional Natural Gas Production : 860.4 millions of cubic feet compared to the 870.78 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on three analysts.

: 860.4 millions of cubic feet compared to the 870.78 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on three analysts. Total Production Per Day - NGLs : 27.90 MBbls versus the two-analyst average estimate of 29.91 MBbls.

: 27.90 MBbls versus the two-analyst average estimate of 29.91 MBbls. Total Production Per Day - Bitumen : 696.20 MBbls versus the two-analyst average estimate of 691.76 MBbls.

: 696.20 MBbls versus the two-analyst average estimate of 691.76 MBbls. Upstream - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids - Total Oil Sands Production - Foster Creek : 220.1 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 217.75 millions of barrels of oil.

: 220.1 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 217.75 millions of barrels of oil. Upstream - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids - Total Oil Sands Production - Christina Lake : 308.9 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 310.79 millions of barrels of oil.

: 308.9 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 310.79 millions of barrels of oil. Upstream - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids - Total Oil Sands Production - Sunrise : 60.3 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 60 millions of barrels of oil.

: 60.3 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 60 millions of barrels of oil. Upstream - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids - Total Oil Sands Production - Lloydminster Therma : 106.9 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 103.23 millions of barrels of oil.

: 106.9 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 103.23 millions of barrels of oil. Upstream - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids - Total Oil Sands Production - Lloydminster Conventional Heavy Oil : 28.1 millions of barrels of oil versus 26.97 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 28.1 millions of barrels of oil versus 26.97 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. Upstream - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids - Total Oil Sands Production : 724.3 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 718.73 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.

: 724.3 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 718.73 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts. Downstream - Total Canadian Refining - Heavy Crude Oil Unit Throughput : 112.9 millions of barrels of oil versus 106.38 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 112.9 millions of barrels of oil versus 106.38 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. Downstream - Total U.S. Refining - Crude Oil Unit Throughput: 352.6 millions of barrels of oil versus 339.36 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Cenovus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Cenovus have returned +20.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

