Cenovus (CVE) Receives Shareholder Approval for Husky Takeover

Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE confirms approvals from its shareholders for its merger agreement with rival Husky Energy Inc. Notably, on Oct 25, the Canadian oil sand producer and Husky Energy agreed to merge in a C$3.8 billion (around $2.9 billion) all-stock accord.

Most of the analysts opine that the approval follows the recent oil price recovery that has been leading energy shares to rally, which, in turn, has escalated the all-stock transaction value.

The agreement was approved by a sizable majority, with more than 90% of votes cast in favor of the merger. Furthermore, Cenovus and Husky Energy received the final approval from the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta to merge the two. However, the completion of the transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of a number of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, and is expected to close in early 2021.

The merger will make the combined company — the third-largest Canadian oil and natural gas producer — with Cenovus shareholders holding a 61% stake and Husky shareholders owning the remaining shares. Notably, the combined entity will operate as Cenovus Energy and will remain headquartered in Calgary.

The new venture is expected to generate yearly savings of $1.2 billion within its first year of operation, excluding commodity prices. Meanwhile, the combined company plans to slash its workforce by nearly 20-25% of the overall 8,600 workers and contractors, currently employed at the two companies. The layoffs have come as yet another blow to Alberta's oil and gas sector, which is already reeling under job losses in recent months.

Notably, the merger is expected to create a more resilient and stronger Canadian integrated energy leader, with synergies greater than either company can create.

Company Profile

Headquartered in Calgary, AB, Cenovus is a leading integrated energy company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.