Cenovus (CVE) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Cenovus Energy (CVE) reported revenue of $9.01 billion, down 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.61, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.26 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was +9.91%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total Production Per Day - Heavy Crude Oil : 29.00 MBbls compared to the 26.28 MBbls average estimate based on two analysts.

: 29.00 MBbls compared to the 26.28 MBbls average estimate based on two analysts. Upstream(Oil Sands) -Production Volumes per day : 775.00 Kboe versus 772.76 Kboe estimated by two analysts on average.

: 775.00 Kboe versus 772.76 Kboe estimated by two analysts on average. Total Production Per Day - Bitumen : 743.60 MBbls versus the two-analyst average estimate of 744.22 MBbls.

: 743.60 MBbls versus the two-analyst average estimate of 744.22 MBbls. Upstream - Total Conventional Natural Gas Production : 852 millions of cubic feet versus 860.48 millions of cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average.

: 852 millions of cubic feet versus 860.48 millions of cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average. Total Upstream Production : 972.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent compared to the 965.29 millions of barrels of oil equivalent average estimate based on two analysts.

: 972.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent compared to the 965.29 millions of barrels of oil equivalent average estimate based on two analysts. Upstream - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids - Total Oil Sands Production - Foster Creek : 223 millions of barrels of oil versus 220.3 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 223 millions of barrels of oil versus 220.3 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. Upstream - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids - Total Oil Sands Production - Christina Lake : 358.9 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 358.03 millions of barrels of oil.

: 358.9 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 358.03 millions of barrels of oil. Upstream - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids - Total Oil Sands Production - Sunrise : 59.4 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 60.45 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.

: 59.4 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 60.45 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts. Upstream - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids - Total Oil Sands Production - Lloydminster Therma : 102.3 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 105.44 millions of barrels of oil.

: 102.3 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 105.44 millions of barrels of oil. Upstream - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids - Total Oil Sands Production - Lloydminster Conventional Heavy Oil : 29 millions of barrels of oil versus 26.28 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 29 millions of barrels of oil versus 26.28 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. Upstream - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids - Total Oil Sands Production : 772.6 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 770.49 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.

: 772.6 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 770.49 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts. Upstream - Total Conventional Natural Gas Production - Oil Sands: 14.4 millions of cubic feet versus 13.6 millions of cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Cenovus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Cenovus here>>>

Shares of Cenovus have returned +12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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