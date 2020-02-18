Cenovus' (CVE) Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates in Q4

Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE reported fourth-quarter 2019 loss per share of 10 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of profit was pegged at 8 cents. The bottom line, however, was narrower than loss of $1.03 per share in fourth-quarter 2018.

Revenues of $3,665 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,121 million. However, the top line increased from the year-ago figure of $3,439 million.

The leading integrated energy firm’s weaker-than-expected quarterly results were primarily owing to higher transportation and blending expenses along with lower margins from the Refining and Marketing business. This was, however, partially offset by higher oil sand production volumes.

Cenovus Energy Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cenovus Energy Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cenovus Energy Inc Quote

Operational Performance

Quarterly gross revenues from the Oil Sands unit increased to C$2,659 million from C$1,380 million in fourth-quarter 2018, courtesy of higher production volumes of oil sands. In the December quarter, the company recorded daily oil sand production of 374,132 barrels, up 15% year over year.

Moreover, the segment’s operating margin was C$674 million against the year-ago quarter’s loss of C$178 million, thanks to higher realized sales price and lower transportation & blending expenses.

Gross revenues from the Deep Basin unit were flat year over year at C$190 million. Moreover, the segment’s operating margin came in at C$81 million, up from C$62 million in the year-ago quarter, due to lower operating expenses.

The Refining and Marketing segment generated gross revenues of C$2,555 million, down from C$3,048 million a year ago. Moreover, the unit’s operating margin was C$109 million, down from C$251 million, owing to the rise in Canadian heavy crude price.

Expenses

Transportation and blending expenses in the reported quarter increased to C$1,416 million from C$1,269 million in the year-ago quarter. However, expenses for purchased products fell to C$2,059 million from C$2,555 million.

Capital Expenditures & Balance Sheet

The company incurred total capital expenditure of C$317 million in the quarter under review.

Notably, Cenovus generated $361 million in free funds flow. As of Dec 31, 2019, the Canadian energy player had cash and cash equivalents of C$186 million, and total long-term debt of C$6,699 million. Its total debt-to-capitalization ratio was 25.9%.

Reserves

The company reported its total proved reserves of 5.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, unchanged year over year.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Cenovus currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Better-ranked players in the energy sector include Denbury Resources Inc. DNR, Chevron Corporation CVX and Hess Corporation HES, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Denbury Resources’ earnings per share estimates of 30 cents for 2020 have been unchanged over past seven days.

Chevron’s bottom line for 2020 is expected to rise 12.8% year over year.

Hess’ bottom line for 2020 is expected to rise 93.7% year over year.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.