Cenovus (CVE) Declines 3.1% Since Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates

Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE stock has declined 3.1% since it reported lower-than-expected earnings for first-quarter 2021 on May 7.

The integrated energy firmreported first-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 8 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 12 cents. This was owing to severe winter in parts of the United States along with planned and unplanned maintenance activities.

However, the bottom line compared favorably with the year-ago quarter loss of 72 cents per share, thanks to higher daily oil sand production.

Revenues of $7,520 million increased from the year-ago $2,994 million.

Cenovus Energy Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cenovus Energy Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cenovus Energy Inc Quote

Operational Performance

Upstream

Quarterly operating margin from the Oil Sands unit was reported at C$1,141 million, improving from the year-ago quarter loss of C$272 million. Higher daily oil sand production primarily aided the segment.

In the March quarter, the company recorded daily oil sand production of 553,396 barrels, up 43% year over year on contributions from its Lloydminster thermal operations.

Operating margin at the Conventional unit was C$210 million, up from C$51 million in the year-ago quarter. In the March quarter, the company recorded daily liquids production of 36,855 barrels, up 24% year over year.

The Offshore segment generated operating margin of C$344 million. In the March quarter, the company recorded daily offshore liquid production of 29,839 barrels.

Downstream

From the Canadian Manufacturing unit, the company reported operating margin of C$82 million, up from C$16 million in the year-ago quarter. The company recorded Crude Oil processed volumes at 106.2 thousand barrels per day (MBbl/D).

Operating margin from the U.S. Manufacturing unit was reported at C$91 million, compared with a loss of C$384 million in the prior-year quarter. The outperformance was owing to higher crude oil processed volumes. Crude oil processed volumes was recorded at 362.9 MBbl/D, signifying an improvement from 221.1 MBbl/D in the year-ago quarter.

From the Retail unit, the company reported operating margin of C$11 million.

Expenses

Transportation and blending expenses in the reported quarter contracted to C$1,785 million from C$1,912 million a year ago. However, expenses for purchased products rose to C$4,094 million from C$2,058 million in the prior-year quarter.

Capital Investment & Balance Sheet

The company made total capital investment of C$547 million in the quarter under review.

As of Mar 31, 2021, the Canadian energy player had cash and cash equivalents of C$873 million. Total long-term debt was C$13,947 million. Its total debt to capitalization was 37.6%.

Guidance

The integrated firm reaffirmed its total capital expenditure guidance for 2021 at the band of $2.3 billion to $2.7 billion.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Cenovus currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Meanwhile, a few better-ranked players in the energy space include Whiting Petroleum Corporation WLL, Continental Resources, Inc. CLR and Matador Resources Company MTDR. All the stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Whiting Petroleum has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2021 in the past 30 days.

Continental is expected to witness earnings growth of 256% in 2021.

Matador is likely to see earnings growth of 300% in 2021.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Matador Resources Company (MTDR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.