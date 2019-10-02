Cenovus cuts full-year spending forecast, boosts dividend

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO on Wednesday lowered its spending forecast for the year and said will raise its quarterly dividend, as it focuses on giving more money back to shareholders.

The company said its capital budget for 2019 is now forecast to be between C$1.1 billion and C$1.2 billion, about C$150 million lower than the midpoint of its previous forecast.

