Cenovus cuts full-year spending forecast, boosts dividend

Shariq Khan Reuters
Oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy Inc on Wednesday lowered its spending forecast for the year and said will raise its quarterly dividend, as it focuses on giving more money back to shareholders.

The company said its capital budget for 2019 is now forecast to be between C$1.1 billion and C$1.2 billion, about C$150 million lower than the midpoint of its previous forecast.

