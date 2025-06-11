Cenovus CEO Defends Canada-US Energy Ties Amid Tariff Threats

Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE CEO Jon McKenzie pushed back against recent anti-import rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump, asserting that the United States remains heavily dependent on Canadian oil despite political tensions. Speaking at an energy conference in Calgary, McKenzie emphasized the deep integration between the two countries’ energy systems, even as Canada explores diversification options.

CVE CEO: US Needs Canadian Oil

Nearly 4 million barrels per day of Canadian oil are exported to the United States — a fact McKenzie used to counter Trump’s repeated claims that the United States doesn’t need to import oil and gas from Canada. McKenzie emphasized that Canada’s oil industry is deeply integrated with the U.S. system, highlighting the geographic and logistical ties that make Canadian crude essential, especially for landlocked Midwest refineries designed to process heavier grades.

McKenzie, who also chairs the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, stated that despite growing political friction, energy economics and infrastructure remain unchanged.

CVE Calls for Regulatory Reform, Not Tariff Retaliation

Amid the backdrop of Trump’s revived tariff threats and prime minister Mark Carney’s new energy policy direction, McKenzie warned against retaliatory or short-sighted actions. He urged Ottawa to act in Canada's long-term interest, advocating for broad regulatory reform rather than government favoritism in project selection.

McKenzie stressed the importance of avoiding reactive decisions in response to threats, noting that the energy sector prefers broad regulatory reform over government favoritism in selecting which projects to fast-track.

Canada Eyes Energy Superpower Status

Carney’s administration, elected in April on a platform marked by anti-Trump sentiment, has pledged to fast-track nationally significant energy projects and elevate Canada’s role as a "conventional and clean energy superpower." McKenzie agreed on the need to boost output but insisted policy support should come through improved regulatory clarity and investor confidence rather than selective subsidies.

With OPEC+ shifting its focus from price control to market share, McKenzie sees an opportunity for Canadian producers to increase their global footprint — but only if domestic policy enables rather than hinders investment.

Outlook for CVE and Canada’s Oil Sector

The comments from Cenovus's chief highlight a broader challenge facing Canada’s energy sector — balancing geopolitical tensions, internal policy shifts and long-term market realities. While diversification remains a priority, U.S. demand continues to anchor the Canadian oil export market, a fact unlikely to change soon, regardless of rhetoric from Washington.

CVE’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CVE currently carries a Zack Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks like Subsea 7 S.A. SUBCY, Energy Transfer LP ET and RPC Inc. RES. Subsea 7 presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Energy Transfer and RPC carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Subsea 7 helps build underwater oil and gas fields. It is a top player in the Oil and Gas Equipment and Services market, which is expected to grow as oil and gas production moves further offshore.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SUBCY’s 2025 EPS is pegged at $1.31. The company has a Value Score of A.

Energy Transfer is poised to benefit from long-term fee-based commitments. It is also focused on expanding operations through organic and inorganic initiatives. The firm is looking for solutions to meet growing energy demands from additional demand centers through its pipeline network. Energy Transfer’s systematic investments should boost its total fractionation capacity at Mont Belvieu and raise its top line.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ET’s 2025 EPS is pegged at $1.44. The company has a Value Score of A.

RPC generates strong and stable revenues through a diverse range of oilfield services, including pressure pumping, coiled tubing and rental tools. The company is strongly committed to returning value to shareholders through consistent dividends and share buybacks. RPC’s current dividend yield is higher than that of the composite stocks in the industry. Its new Tier IV dual-fuel fleet has boosted profits, with plans to further expand high-efficiency equipment to enhance operational capabilities.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RES’ 2025 EPS is pegged at 38 cents. The company has a Value Score of A.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RPC, Inc. (RES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.