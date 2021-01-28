US Markets
CVE

Cenovus boosts capex, production outlook as oil prices climb

Contributor
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TODD KOROL

Cenovus Energy Inc on Thursday forecast higher production and capital spending in 2021, helped by a recovery in fuel demand and its acquisition of rival Husky Energy.

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO on Thursday forecast higher production and capital spending in 2021, helped by a recovery in fuel demand and its acquisition of rival Husky Energy.

The company said it plans to invest between C$2.3 billion ($1.79 billion) and C$2.7 billion, compared with its 2020 spending forecast of C$750 million to C$850 million.

($1 = 1.2853 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVE

Other Topics

Energy Oil

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular