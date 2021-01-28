Cenovus boosts capex, production outlook as oil prices climb

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO on Thursday forecast higher production and capital spending in 2021, helped by a recovery in fuel demand and its acquisition of rival Husky Energy.

The company said it plans to invest between C$2.3 billion ($1.79 billion) and C$2.7 billion, compared with its 2020 spending forecast of C$750 million to C$850 million.

($1 = 1.2853 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

