Markets
CVE

Cenovus Amends MEG Acquisition Deal, Enters Into Voting Support Agreement With Strathcona

October 27, 2025 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Monday, Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) announced a second amending agreement regarding acquisition of MEG Energy Corp., offering MEG shareholders the option to receive either $30 in cash or 1.255 Cenovus common shares in exchange for one MEG common share.

Concurrently, the company has entered into a voting support agreement with Strathcona Resources Ltd.

Under this deal, Strathcona has agreed to vote its 36.1 million common shares of MEG in favor of the Cenovus-MEG Transaction at the special meeting of MEG shareholders.

Additionally, Cenovus announced the sale of certain assets to Strathcona for a consideration of upto $150 million, including of $75 million cash to be paid upon closing, and up to $75 million in contingent consideration dependent on future commodity prices.

The company expects the asset sale transaction to complete in the fourth quarter of 2025.

In the pre-market hours, CEV is trading at $17.18, up 0.59 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CVE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.