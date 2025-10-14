Markets
CVE

Cenovus Acquires 8.5% Stake In MEG Energy

October 14, 2025 — 06:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), on Tuesday, announced that it has acquired 21,723,540 common shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) through the Toronto Stock Exchange and other Canadian markets.

After the acquisition, the company beneficially owns or controls 8.5% of MEG's 254,378,035 issued and outstanding common shares, all acquired since October 8.

The shares were acquired in support of the company's previously announced transaction with MEG.

The company intends to vote the acquired shares in favour of the transaction and may adjust its ownership depending on market conditions and applicable securities laws.

In the pre-market trading, Cenovus Energy is 1.03% lesser at $17.23 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CVE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.