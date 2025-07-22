Cenntro Partners With Electricove To Assemble EVs In Morocco For African Markets

(RTTNews) - Cenntro Inc. (CENN), a developer of electric commercial vehicles, has entered a strategic partnership with Electricove Maroc, an electric vehicle distributor based in Casablanca, Morocco.

This agreement allows Electricove to assemble Cenntro's EVs locally and distribute them across Morocco and Northern Africa. Electricove has previously worked as a distribution partner for Cenntro.

As part of the deal, Cenntro will supply assembly kits for models such as the Teemak and LS450. The company will also provide technical documents, engineering support, and training to help establish local assembly operations.

Electricove has reportedly secured strong backing for the initiative from Moroccan government agencies and business groups.

Cenntro's CEO Peter Wang noted that the collaboration marks a significant advancement in expanding EV adoption in the region and reinforces the company's ongoing relationship with Electricove by offering technical assistance as they scale operations.

CENN currently trades at $0.6231 or 4.1385% lower on the NasdaqCM.

