Cenergy’s Hellenic Cables Secures Major Dutch Contract

October 22, 2024 — 12:35 pm EDT

Cenergy Holdings SA (DE:9CN) has released an update.

Cenergy Holdings’ Hellenic Cables has secured a multi-year contract with Enexis Netbeheer to supply a significant portion of the 76,000 km of cables needed for a €2.3 billion power grid expansion in the Netherlands. This project aligns with Europe’s clean energy transition goals and reinforces Hellenic Cables’ role in the Dutch electricity market. The initiative is set to enhance the reliability of power supply across several provinces over the next 12 years.

