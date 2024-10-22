Cenergy’s Hellenic Cables Secures Major Dutch Contract

Cenergy Holdings SA (DE:9CN) has released an update.

Cenergy Holdings’ Hellenic Cables has secured a multi-year contract with Enexis Netbeheer to supply a significant portion of the 76,000 km of cables needed for a €2.3 billion power grid expansion in the Netherlands. This project aligns with Europe’s clean energy transition goals and reinforces Hellenic Cables’ role in the Dutch electricity market. The initiative is set to enhance the reliability of power supply across several provinces over the next 12 years.

For further insights into DE:9CN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.