Cenergy Holdings Shareholders Approve Dividend, Board Appointments

Cenergy Holdings SA (DE:9CN) has released an update.

Cenergy Holdings SA successfully held its ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on May 28, 2024, with a quorum of 83.02% of shares represented. The shareholders approved the annual accounts for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, agreed to a gross dividend of EUR 0.08 per share, and discharged the Board of Directors and the statutory auditor from liability. Additionally, the appointments of several Board members were renewed for one-year terms.

For further insights into DE:9CN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.