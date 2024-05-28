News & Insights

Cenergy Holdings Shareholders Approve Dividend, Board Appointments

May 28, 2024 — 02:40 pm EDT

Cenergy Holdings SA (DE:9CN) has released an update.

Cenergy Holdings SA successfully held its ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on May 28, 2024, with a quorum of 83.02% of shares represented. The shareholders approved the annual accounts for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, agreed to a gross dividend of EUR 0.08 per share, and discharged the Board of Directors and the statutory auditor from liability. Additionally, the appointments of several Board members were renewed for one-year terms.

