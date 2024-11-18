News & Insights

Cenergy Holdings Sees Strong Growth in Q3 2024

November 18, 2024 — 12:03 pm EST

Cenergy Holdings SA (DE:9CN) has released an update.

Cenergy Holdings reports a robust financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, with revenue climbing to 1.26 billion euros, an 8% increase from the previous year. The company’s operational profitability surged, reflected in a 34% rise in adjusted EBITDA to 194 million euros, with significant contributions from its Steel Tubes and Cables segments. With an expanding order book and ongoing capacity expansion, Cenergy Holdings remains confident in achieving its profitability targets for the year.

