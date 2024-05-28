Cenergy Holdings Schedules Q1 2024 Results Call

Cenergy Holdings SA (DE:9CN) has released an update.

Cenergy Holdings SA announces a conference call to discuss its Q1 2024 financial results on May 30, 2024, inviting investors and analysts to join via webcast or telephone. The Belgian holding company, listed on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange, specializes in energy transportation, renewable energy, and data transmission, with key subsidiaries Corinth Pipeworks and Hellenic Cables.

