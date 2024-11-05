News & Insights

Cenergy Holdings’ Hellenic Cables Secures Major RTE Contract

November 05, 2024 — 12:05 pm EST

Cenergy Holdings SA (DE:9CN) has released an update.

Hellenic Cables, a segment of Cenergy Holdings, has secured a significant contract with France’s RTE to supply and assemble HV and EHV underground cables for the country’s energy network development. This strategic partnership aligns with France’s goals for electrification and decarbonization, strengthening European energy networks and supporting the transition to net-zero. The cables will be produced in Greece, reflecting Hellenic Cables’ commitment to quality and sustainability.

