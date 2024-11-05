Cenergy Holdings’ Hellenic Cables Secures Major RTE Contract

Cenergy Holdings SA (DE:9CN) has released an update.

Hellenic Cables, a segment of Cenergy Holdings, has secured a significant contract with France’s RTE to supply and assemble HV and EHV underground cables for the country’s energy network development. This strategic partnership aligns with France’s goals for electrification and decarbonization, strengthening European energy networks and supporting the transition to net-zero. The cables will be produced in Greece, reflecting Hellenic Cables’ commitment to quality and sustainability.

For further insights into DE:9CN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.