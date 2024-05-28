Cenergy Holdings Approves Dividend Payment

News & Insights

Cenergy Holdings SA (DE:9CN) has released an update.

Cenergy Holdings SA shareholders approved the annual accounts and a gross dividend of 0.08 EUR per share at the Ordinary General Meeting, with payments starting on June 27, 2024. The company specializes in energy transport, renewable energies, and data transmission, including two major subsidiaries, Corinth Pipeworks and Hellenic Cables.

