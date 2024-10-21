Cenergy Holdings Announces Voting Rights Dilution

Cenergy Holdings SA (DE:9CN) has released an update.

Cenergy Holdings SA recently announced a capital increase that resulted in the dilution of Viohalco SA’s voting rights from 79.78% to 71.46%. This change followed a public offer in Belgium and Greece, along with private placements with institutional investors, leading to the issuance of 22,222,222 new ordinary shares. Consequently, Viohalco’s control over Cenergy Holdings has decreased, with its shareholding now standing at 71.43%.

