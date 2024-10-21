News & Insights

Stocks

Cenergy Holdings Announces Voting Rights Dilution

October 21, 2024 — 02:15 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cenergy Holdings SA (DE:9CN) has released an update.

Cenergy Holdings SA recently announced a capital increase that resulted in the dilution of Viohalco SA’s voting rights from 79.78% to 71.46%. This change followed a public offer in Belgium and Greece, along with private placements with institutional investors, leading to the issuance of 22,222,222 new ordinary shares. Consequently, Viohalco’s control over Cenergy Holdings has decreased, with its shareholding now standing at 71.43%.

For further insights into DE:9CN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.