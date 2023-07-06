CENERGY (EBR:CENER) Price Target Increased by 15.69% to 6.02

The average one-year price target for CENERGY (EBR:CENER) has been revised to 6.02 / share. This is an increase of 15.69% from the prior estimate of 5.20 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 7.88 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.15% from the latest reported closing price of 6.15 / share.

CENERGY Maintains 0.81% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.81%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in CENERGY. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CENER is 0.02%, an increase of 41.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 25K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 25K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENER by 41.99% over the last quarter.

