Cencora's Specialty Supply Chain: Where COR's Growth Is Headed

Cencora COR is trying to do more than move pharmaceuticals from point A to point B. The company is leaning into higher-value services that help manufacturers reach community sites of care, while supporting providers with tools and workflows that make complex therapy delivery more reliable.

That shift matters because utilization can be steady even when mix and execution create swings. Cencora’s strategy is to stay close to demand while building services that can widen relationships beyond product distribution.

Cencora’s MSO Strategy Builds Community Provider Scale

Cencora has been expanding physician practice services through management services organizations, specifically OneOncology and Retina Consultants of America (RCA). It now owns the majority of the outstanding equity interests in OneOncology, following a February 2026 transaction.

The strategic logic is straightforward: broaden access to community providers, deepen day-to-day relationships, and open more service-layer opportunities that sit alongside specialty distribution. Management has pointed to early efforts to share capabilities across OneOncology and RCA, including research and clinical trials support and back-office services.

This approach also helps explain why scale at the provider level can matter as therapies grow more complex and sites of care diversify. Services that improve operational consistency can strengthen stickiness with both manufacturers and community practices.

COR’s Logistics Edge Expands in Complex Therapies

International Healthcare Solutions has been improving, helped by European distribution growth and better results in global specialty logistics. Management cited a second consecutive quarter of operating income growth in specialty logistics, supported by wins in cell and gene therapies and laboratory logistics.

Those wins point to an emerging trend: complex therapies are raising the bar on reliability, temperature control, tracking, and timing across global specialty supply chains. Cencora’s positioning here is less about broad-based volume and more about high-touch execution where service quality can become a differentiator.

Still, the company acknowledges this business can be variable, with specialty logistics historically influenced by clinical trial activity and complex shipment volumes. That variability can shape quarter-to-quarter results even when the longer-term demand path looks favorable.



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Cencora’s AI Tools Aim To Lift Supply Chain Efficiency

Alongside physical infrastructure, Cencora has been investing in digital capabilities intended to improve ordering, inventory visibility, and customer support workflows. The company is rolling out AI-supported tools within operations as part of this push.

The practical goal is to make day-to-day supply chain execution tighter: fewer frictions in ordering, better visibility into inventory positions, and smoother customer workflows. Over time, that type of operating leverage can matter more as therapy complexity increases and delivery windows tighten. Cencora currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In that context, peers like Cardinal Health CAH and McKesson MCK are also positioned at the center of medical supply chains, but their current Zacks profiles differ: CAH carries Zacks Rank of 2, while MCK is at Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



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COR’s Growth Still Runs Through GLP-1 and Mix Swings

GLP-1 drugs remain a volume contributor. Management cited GLP-1 volume as part of year-over-year revenue growth in the March 2026 quarter, even as it also noted slower anticipated GLP-1 growth and faster brand conversions at a large mail order customer.

The investor watch item is mix. GLP-1s carry lower gross profit margins than many other categories, raising the risk that revenue growth does not translate cleanly into profit growth. That puts added emphasis on execution and the ability to offset mix pressure through other specialty services.

Pricing actions can also create revenue headwinds without necessarily undermining demand. Management called out manufacturer list price reductions as a headwind in the March 2026 quarter, a dynamic that can make reported growth choppier even with steady utilization. [p.3]



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Cencora’s “Other” Actions Signal Portfolio Focus

While specialty investments are one side of the story, portfolio shaping is the other. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Cencora entered into an agreement to sell its MWI Animal Health business and classified related assets and liabilities as held for sale as of March 31, 2026.

The company also divested its U.S. Consulting Services business on April 30, 2026. Together, these moves suggest management is actively refining the portfolio while building around specialty distribution, logistics, and provider-linked services.

This sharpening can matter because it aligns capital and leadership attention around categories where Cencora is trying to add higher-value services, rather than treating the model as pure scale distribution.

COR’s Emerging Risks That Could Cap the Upside

The main risks map to three buckets: mix, leverage, and volatility. Mix pressure can persist if GLP-1 volumes continue to rise faster than higher-margin categories, and manufacturer price actions can create revenue headwinds that cloud the near-term trajectory.

Leverage is another constraint. The OneOncology transaction added meaningful debt, and management expects fiscal 2026 net interest expense of roughly $485 million, increasing sensitivity to integration execution and the pace of benefits from the MSO platform.

Finally, international performance can improve while still bringing timing and foreign exchange translation volatility. Layer in persistent regulatory, compliance, and litigation exposure that comes with being a major distributor, and the path to upside can be real, but not linear.

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