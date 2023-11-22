News & Insights

Cencora Signs Distribution Agreement With Sapphiros For GoToKnow COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Tests

November 22, 2023 — 09:54 am EST

(RTTNews) - Consumer diagnostic technologies company Sapphiros Wednesday announced a distribution agreement with Cencora, Inc. (COR) to distribute the Sapphiros GoToKnow COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Tests in the U.S.

Mark Gladwell, CEO of Sapphiros said "We are honored to partner with Cencora to bring this product as well as future innovative product offerings directly to patients across the United States enabling the consumer to directly access their diagnostic results and manage their health."

Sapphiros, backed by KKR and Neoenta, is a privately held consumer diagnostics platform. Cencora, formerly AmerisourceBergen Corp., is a global pharma solutions organization.

