Cencora reports Q4 adjusted EPS $3.34, consensus $3.22

Reports Q4 revenue $79.1B, consensus $77.65B. “Cencora (COR) took important steps forward in fiscal 2024 as we continued to evolve our global enterprise through the advancement of our pharmaceutical distribution capabilities and execute on our strategy,” said Bob Mauch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cencora. “This morning’s announcement of our acquisition of Retina Consultants of America furthers our ability to build on our leadership in specialty and deliver on our strategic imperatives. The strength of our business, value of our strategy and unparalleled expertise of our team members continues to drive Cencora’s performance and results.” “As we move into fiscal 2025, we are leading with a customer-centric approach, embracing an enterprise-powered mindset and a focus on learning to ensure we remain a differentiated healthcare solutions provider, both now and into the future,” Mauch continued. “Cencora is well positioned for continued growth and committed to long-term value creation for all our stakeholders as we continue to build on the critical role we play at the center of healthcare.”

