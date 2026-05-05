Cencora to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Cencora COR is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 6, before market open.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 0.25%. COR’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 3.93%.

Cencora’s Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $80.76 billion, up 7% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $4.81 per share, indicating an improvement of 8.8% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

So far this year, COR’s shares have lost 10.1% compared with the industry’s decline of 11.9%. The S&P Index has gained 6.4% in the same period.



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Factors to Consider Before COR’s Q2 Results

Cencora is expected to report another quarter of steady top-line growth, supported by resilient demand in specialty pharmaceuticals and continued strength in its core U.S. distribution business. The company entered fiscal 2026 with solid momentum, delivering 5.5% revenue growth and 9% adjusted EPS expansion in the first quarter, driven largely by robust utilization trends, including strong GLP-1 volumes and specialty drug demand.

Its quarterly results will likely reflect a mix of tailwinds from sustained specialty strength and headwinds stemming from prior customer losses and tougher year-over-year comparisons.

The U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment should have remained the primary growth engine. Continued expansion in specialty pharmaceuticals, particularly across physician practices and health systems, is expected to have driven volume gains. The integration of Retina Consultants of America (“RCA”) and the recent acquisition of OneOncology are likely to have provided incremental operating income support, with MSO platforms enhancing care delivery, clinical research capabilities, and physician alignment.

The loss of a large oncology customer and a previously off-boarded grocery client might have continued to weigh modestly on revenue growth during the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

International Healthcare Solutions may present a more mixed picture. While underlying demand and distribution volumes remain healthy, operating income could have been pressured by timing-related pricing dynamics in certain European markets. However, a recovery in Global Specialty Logistics volumes may have partially offset these headwinds, indicating a gradual improvement over the course of the year.

Margins are likely to have been supported by a favorable mix and contributions from higher-margin MSO assets, though increased interest expense tied to acquisition financing could have weighed on net earnings growth. Cencora’s strategic pivot toward specialty services and physician-centric platforms is expected to have sustained earnings momentum, albeit with some near-term variability driven by integration effects and external market dynamics.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cencora this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate is -0.80% for COR. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Cencora, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Cencora, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cencora, Inc. Quote

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some stocks from the broader medical space that you may consider for your portfolio, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Microbot Medical MBOT has an Earnings ESP of +8.70% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

MBOT’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being 7.53%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MBOT’s first-quarter loss per share implies no change from the year-ago reported figure.

Henry Schein HSIC has an Earnings ESP of +0.28% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 5.

HSIC’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 2.14%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HSIC’s first-quarter EPS indicates an improvement of 4.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

IDEXX Laboratories IDXX has an Earnings ESP of +0.77% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 5.

IDXX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.11%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDXX’s first-quarter EPS indicates a gain 15.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

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Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.