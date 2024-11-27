Cencora price target raised to $245 from $240 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Cencora (COR) to $245 from $240 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. While lower operating profit growth in FY25 had been communicated and remains the expectation, Jefferies thinks there’s been ample time to digest that outlook, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm thinks the Retina Consultants of America deal will allow Cencora to grow towards the upper end of its long-term guidance in FY26, but views the stock as fully-valued at current levels.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on COR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.