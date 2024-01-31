Cencora, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cencora, Inc. (COR) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $601.500 million, or $2.98 per share. This compares with $479.745 million, or $2.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Cencora, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $661.407 million or $3.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.0% to $72.252 billion from $62.846 billion last year.

Cencora, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $601.500 Mln. vs. $479.745 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.98 vs. $2.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.89 -Revenue (Q1): $72.252 Bln vs. $62.846 Bln last year.

