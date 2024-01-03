Cencora, Inc. (COR) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Cencora (COR)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 2.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $208.7 in the previous session. Cencora has gained 1.5% since the start of the year compared to the -1.1% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the -4.2% return for the Zacks Medical Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 2, 2023, Cencora reported EPS of $2.86 versus consensus estimate of $2.79 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 3.54%.

For the current fiscal year, Cencora is expected to post earnings of $12.88 per share on $283.96 billion in revenues. This represents a 7.42% change in EPS on an 8.31% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $14.14 per share on $299.05 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 9.77% and 5.31%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Cencora may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Cencora has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 16.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 21.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 12.2X versus its peer group's average of 9.7X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.82. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Cencora currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Cencora fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Cencora shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does COR Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of COR have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Embecta Corp. (EMBC). EMBC has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of F, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Embecta Corp. beat our consensus estimate by 40.48%, and for the current fiscal year, EMBC is expected to post earnings of $2.04 per share on revenue of $1.1 billion.

Shares of Embecta Corp. have gained 5.6% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 9.37X and a P/CF of 5.16X.

The Medical Services industry is in the top 39% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for COR and EMBC, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cencora, Inc. (COR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Embecta Corp. (EMBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.