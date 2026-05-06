Cencora, Inc. Reports Climb In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Cencora, Inc. (COR) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.641 billion, or $8.40 per share. This compares with $717.87 million, or $3.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cencora, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $928.07 million or $4.75 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $78.355 billion from $75.453 billion last year.

Cencora, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.641 Bln. vs. $717.87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $8.40 vs. $3.68 last year. -Revenue: $78.355 Bln vs. $75.453 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 17.65 To $ 17.90

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