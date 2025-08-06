Cencora, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cencora, Inc. (COR) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $687.40 million, or $3.52 per share. This compares with $483.46 million, or $2.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cencora, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $781.35 million or $4.00 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.84 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $80.663 billion from $74.241 billion last year.

Cencora, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $687.40 Mln. vs. $483.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.52 vs. $2.42 last year. -Revenue: $80.663 Bln vs. $74.241 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $15.85 to $16.00

