Cencora, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cencora, Inc. (COR) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $488.60 million, or $2.50 per share. This compares with $601.50 million, or $2.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cencora, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $727.80 million or $3.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.8% to $81.487 billion from $72.252 billion last year.

Cencora, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $488.60 Mln. vs. $601.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.50 vs. $2.98 last year. -Revenue: $81.487 Bln vs. $72.252 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $15.25 to $15.55

