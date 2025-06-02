Is Cencora, Inc. (COR) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Cencora (COR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cencora is one of 995 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cencora is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COR's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, COR has moved about 29.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 5.3% on average. As we can see, Cencora is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX). The stock has returned 19.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceutical's current year EPS has increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cencora belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 58 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.9% so far this year, so COR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Catalyst Pharmaceutical, however, belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this 161-stock industry is ranked #55. The industry has moved -1.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Cencora and Catalyst Pharmaceutical as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cencora, Inc. (COR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.