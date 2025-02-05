CENCORA Earnings Results: $COR Reports Quarterly Earnings

CENCORA ($COR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $3.73 per share, beating estimates of $3.54 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $81,487,060,000, beating estimates of $79,167,614,517 by $2,319,445,483.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $COR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CENCORA Insider Trading Activity

CENCORA insiders have traded $COR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN H COLLIS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 125,281 shares for an estimated $30,234,679 .

. LAZARUS KRIKORIAN (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,816 shares for an estimated $454,753

SILVANA BATTAGLIA (Executive Vice President) sold 1,678 shares for an estimated $383,792

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CENCORA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 562 institutional investors add shares of CENCORA stock to their portfolio, and 493 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CENCORA Government Contracts

We have seen $702,415,292 of award payments to $COR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.