Cencora discloses data breach in cybersecurity incident

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Cencora Inc COR.N on Tuesday disclosed a cybersecurity incident in which data, some of which may have contained personal information, was stolen from the drug distributor's information systems.

The unauthorized activity was detected on Feb. 21 and the company had taken immediate steps to contain it, Cencora said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it has also commenced an investigation with the assistance of law enforcement, cybersecurity experts and external counsel.

Cencora said the incident has not had a material impact on its operations, and its information systems continue to be operational.

It has not yet determined whether the incident is likely to have a material impact on its financials or operations.

