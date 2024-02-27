News & Insights

Cencora discloses data breach in cybersecurity incident

February 27, 2024 — 06:21 pm EST

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Adds details paragraph 2 onward

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Cencora Inc COR.N on Tuesday disclosed a cybersecurity incident in which data, some of which may have contained personal information, was stolen from the drug distributor's information systems.

The unauthorized activity was detected on Feb. 21 and the company had taken immediate steps to contain it, Cencora said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it has also commenced an investigation with the assistance of law enforcement, cybersecurity experts and external counsel.

Cencora said the incident has not had a material impact on its operations, and its information systems continue to be operational.

It has not yet determined whether the incident is likely to have a material impact on its financials or operations.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
