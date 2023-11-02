Cencora (COR) Q4 Earnings Top, GLP-1 Drugs Boost Sales

Cencora Corporation COR reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.86, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.79 by 2.5%. The bottom line improved 10% year over year.

GAAP EPS was $1.72, up 22.9% from that reported in the year-ago period.

Cencora was formerly known as AmerisourceBergen with ticker ABC. The company changed its name and ticker symbol to Cencora and COR, respectively, effective Aug 30.

Revenue Details

Revenues totaled $68.92 billion, up 12.7% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5%.

Segmental Analysis

U.S. Healthcare Solutions

Revenues at this segment totaled $61.93 billion, up 13% on a year-over-year basis. This improvement was due to overall market growth and increased specialty product sales. High demand for recently-approved GLP-1 drugs for diabetes and/or weight loss has helped accelerate growth during the quarter.

Segmental operating income totaled $632.8 million, up 9.4% year over year. Higher gross profit (including fees earned from the distribution of government-owned COVID-19 treatments and gross profit on sales to specialty physician practices) contributed to the upside.

International Healthcare Solutions

This segment includes Alliance Healthcare, World Courier, Innomar and Profarma Specialty.

Revenues totaled $7 billion, up 9.5% year over year on the back of increased revenues across all businesses. The top line increased 10.1% at constant currency (cc).

Operating income totaled $168.2 million, up 3.1% reportedly and 4% at cc.

Margin Analysis

Cencora reported an adjusted gross profit of $2.3 billion, up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a percentage of revenues, the adjusted gross margin was 3.3%, down 10 basis points (bps) year over year.

The company recorded an adjusted operating income of $801 million, up 8% year over year. The metric was up 8.2% at cc. As a percentage of revenues, the adjusted operating margin was 1.2%, which contracted 5 bps from the year-ago quarter’s number.

Full-Year Results

For full-year fiscal 2023, Cencora reported revenues of $262.17 billion, up 9.9% year over year. Adjusted EPS during the period improved 8.7% to $11.99.

Financial Position

COR exited the fiscal fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents worth $2.59 billion compared with $1.39 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities totaled $3.91 billion compared with $2.7 billion in the year-ago period.

Dividend Update

During the quarter, Cencora's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 51 cents per share, payable on Nov 27, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov 13, 2023.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

The company issued its outlook for fiscal 2024 earnings and revenues.

Adjusted EPS is estimated in the range of $12.70-$13.00, indicating growth of 6-8.4% over the fiscal 2023 level. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $12.82.

Revenues are projected to increase 7-10%, reportedly as well as at cc. The top line at the U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment is also expected to grow 7-10%. Revenues at the International Healthcare solutions business are estimated to be up 4-8%.

Adjusted operating income is expected to improve 4-6% reportedly and 5-7% at cc. Excluding contributions related to COVID-19 and currency fluctuations, the figure is projected to increase 7-9% and 8-10%, reportedly and at cc, respectively.

Operating income at the U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment is anticipated to grow 4-7%. For the International Healthcare Solutions segment, the company's revised guidance for the metric is 1-4%.

Summing Up

Cencora exited the fiscal fourth quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat their respective consensus mark. The company witnessed a strong segmental performance due to growth in all markets and strong demand for specialty products, especially GLP-1 drugs.

Per management, Cencora delivered a solid performance by playing a crucial role in the healthcare system while maintaining efficiency throughout its business. The company remains focused on its strategic priorities and thoughtful capital deployment to deliver long-term growth.

However, COR faces headwinds like conversion of branded drugs and lower-price generics. Cut-throat competition in the MedTech space remains a concern.

Zacks Rank

Cencora currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

