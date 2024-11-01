Cencora (COR) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Cencora (COR) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.21 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $77.68 billion, increasing 12.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Cencora metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Total International Healthcare Solutions' to reach $7.40 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Total U.S. Healthcare Solutions' reaching $70.29 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- International Healthcare Solutions- Alliance Healthcare' will reach $5.91 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- U.S. Healthcare Solutions- Animal Health' will reach $1.39 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- U.S. Healthcare Solutions- Human Health' will reach $69.07 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +14% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- International Healthcare Solutions- Other Healthcare Solutions' will likely reach $1.43 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating income- Non-GAAP- International Healthcare Solutions' to come in at $175.74 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $168.16 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income- Non-GAAP- U.S. Healthcare Solutions' stands at $666.58 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $632.83 million.



Cencora shares have witnessed a change of +3.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

