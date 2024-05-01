Cencora (COR) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, 2024 View Raised

Cencora, Inc. COR reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.80, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3.65 by 4.1%. The bottom line also improved 21% year over year.

GAAP EPS was $2.09, up 27.9% from that reported in the year-ago period.

Revenue Details

Revenues totaled $68.4 billion, up 7.8% year over year. The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8%.

Segmental Analysis

U.S. Healthcare Solutions

Revenues in this segment totaled $61.3 billion, up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. This improvement was due to overall market growth and increased specialty product sales. High demand for the recently approved GLP-1 drugs for diabetes and/or weight loss has helped accelerate growth during the quarter. A rising demand for COVID-19 vaccines also boosted sales.

Segmental operating income totaled $841.1 million, up 11.2% year over year. Higher gross profit (including fees earned from the distribution of government-owned COVID-19 treatments and gross profit on sales to specialty physician practices) contributed to the upside.

International Healthcare Solutions

This segment includes Alliance Healthcare, World Courier, Innomar and Profarma Specialty.

Revenues totaled $7.1 billion, up 5.3% year over year on the back of increased sales in its European distribution and Canadian businesses. The top line increased 9.8% at constant currency (cc).

Operating income totaled $192.7 million, up 9.5% reportedly and 22.1% at cc. The strong growth was driven by the addition of products, along with the acquisition of PharmaLex last year and strong Canadian business performance.

Margin Analysis

Cencora reported a gross profit of $2.54 billion, up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a percentage of revenues, the gross margin was 3.71%, up 9 basis points (bps) year over year.

The company recorded an operating income of $553.3 million, up 14.4% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the operating margin was 0.81%, which contracted 7 bps from the year-ago quarter’s number.

Financial Position

COR exited the fiscal second quarter with cash and cash equivalents worth $2.29 billion compared with $2.87 billion in the prior-quarter quarter.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities totaled $6.7 million compared with $1.34 billion a year ago.

Dividend Update

During the quarter, Cencora's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 51 cents per share, payable on May 24, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 10, 2024.

Guidance Raised

The company raised its outlook for fiscal 2024 earnings and revenues.

Adjusted EPS is now estimated in the range of $13.30-$13.50 (previously $13.25-$13.50), indicating growth of 10.5-12.6% over the prior-year level. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $13.43.

Revenues are projected to increase 10-12%, reportedly as well as at cc. The top line at the U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment is now expected to grow 11-13% (previously 7-10%). Revenues at the International Healthcare solutions business are estimated to be up 4-7%.

Adjusted operating income is expected to improve 9-11% (previously 8-10%).

Operating income at the U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment is now projected to grow 10-12% (previously 9-11%). For the International Healthcare Solutions segment, the company maintained its guidance at 5-8%.

Summing Up

Cencora exited the fiscal second quarter on a strong note, wherein both its earnings and revenues beat their respective consensus mark by a significant margin.

The company continues to witness a strong segmental performance due to growth in all markets and strong demand for specialty products, especially GLP-1 drugs. Per management, Cencora delivered a solid performance by playing a crucial role in the healthcare system, while maintaining efficiency throughout its business. The company remains focused on its strategic priorities and thoughtful capital deployment to deliver long-term growth.

However, COR’s gross margin is being hurt by lower-margin GLP-1 drugs. The company’s rising expenses to support business activities amid inflationary challenges are putting pressure on the operating margin. Cut-throat competition in the MedTech space remains a concern.

